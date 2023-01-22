Sacramento Kings’ forward Keegan Murray has played well as of late. He’s even earned praise from head coach Mike Brown. Brown recently revealed Murray’s hilarious reaction after the head coach hyped him up during a game, per Kings on NBCS.

“He (Murray) is more than capable,” Brown said. “I’m glad that he’s starting to show a little bit of what he can do… I love his confidence too. I slapped him five after the game like five or six times. I said ‘your s–t Keegan Murray.’ You know what he said? He goes ‘I got a little wiggle.’ I was like ‘keep doing the wiggle! Whatever wiggle is keep doing it!'”

Through 42 games, Murray is averaging over 12 points per game for the Kings. He’s shooting just under 45 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Murray has played a role in Sacramento’s all-round 2022-2023 success.

In the end, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have carried the Kings. Fox recently threw Sabonis’ hat in the MVP conversation.

“If we keep winning games,” Fox said on NBA Today, “there’s no doubt that (Domantas Sabonis) should definitely be in that (MVP) discussion. Easily.”

The Kings are on track to snap their playoff drought. They are currently third in the Western Conference and are continuing to perform well. Based on Brown’s Murray story, it is clear that the team is feeling loose and enjoying themselves without question.

Sacramento will be a team worth monitoring moving forward as they continue to establish themselves.