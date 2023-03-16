Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Sacramento Kings continue their incredible run this 2022-23 season, so much so that Kendrick Perkins is convinced they are Conference Finals-bound.

After watching the Kings take down the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, 117-114, Big Perk was quick to praise the Sacramento franchise and declare them as true contenders. While he didn’t go as to saying that they can reach the NBA Finals, the former NBA center is confident no one would be able to easily stop them.

“Y’all keep thinking something sweet about the Kings!!! I REPEAT the Sacramento Kings are going to the Western Conference Finals this year. Carry the hell on…” Perkins declared on Twitter.

While some would say that Kendrick Perkins is exaggerating here and overhyping a team that hasn’t make the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, his take actually has merits.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

De’Aaron Fox and co. are now second in the West with a 41-27 record. They have won eight of their last 10 games, including statement victories against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. They are clearly one of the hottest teams right now, and it’s easy to see them bringing that momentum into the playoffs. They have been consistent all season long, and it’s easy to believe they can keep it going come the postseason.

Of course their lack of playoffs experience might be an issue, but then again, they do have a coach who has experience winning at the highest level.

They may be once a laughingstock in the NBA, but it’s definitely the Kings who are laughing at their haters now.