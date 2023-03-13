Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Retired NBA player and notorious ESPN pundit Kendrick Perkins has found himself in hot water as of late after arguing some controversial takes regarding Nikola Jokic’s MVP candidacy. Not content with the vitriol he’s been on the receiving end of, Perkins yet again spewed off a hot take that should spark some pushback from fans of the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Perkins declared that the Warriors are nowhere near being title contenders despite Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green’s considerable track record with regards to stepping up during the postseason.

“I understand they have history. I understand, we have to respect their history. Four-time NBA champions. I get all that. [But] when I look at the Golden State Warriors, Stephen A., this is how it’s done. They are dead bird, tall grass. They are done,” Perkins said.

"I'm gonna say this right now: [The Warriors] better stay the hell away from the Sacramento Kings… One, the Kings are going to the Western Conference Finals, but two, the Golden State Warriors, their championship days are over." — Kendrick Perkinspic.twitter.com/e2BEoGhlXW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 13, 2023

Nonetheless, Kendrick Perkins clarified that his statement pertains to the Warriors’ title chances, as he believes that the Dubs will still manage to sneak into the postseason. However, that end result is a far cry from the franchise’s expectations year-in, year-out, especially for a franchise that sees itself as being “light years ahead” of the competition.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When you’re the defending champs, and you have that much pride that we know them to have. They want to defend their honor. So I’m looking at them right now, and no. They’re not a championship team,” Perkins added.

On the contrary, Kendrick Perkins hitched his wagon to the nascent Sacramento Kings, a team he believes has what it takes to perform well in the playoffs despite their relative lack of experience.

“I’m gonna say this right now: [The Warriors] better stay the hell away from the Sacramento Kings. No matter how inexperience they may have for us when it comes down to the postseason, they have old souls. And Mike Brown is doing a hell of a job right now,” Perkins said.

“One, the Kings are going to the Western Conference Finals, but two, the Golden State Warriors, their championship days are over.”

Only time will tell if Perkins manages to strike gold with another one of his divisive takes. But one thing’s for sure: the rest of the NBA doesn’t want the sleeping giant that is the Warriors to awaken anytime soon.