Thursday was a bittersweet one for Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings. On one hand, the Kings have won their 42nd game of the 2022-23 NBA season. On the other hand, Sacramento saw shooting guard Kevin Huerter go down with a lower-body injury during their 101-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

Kevin Huerter is set to underdog further testing to determine the full extent of his injury but the belief is that he is going to miss multiple games.

In any case, Browns is already thinking about some plans on how the Kings can cover the void temporarily left by Huerter.

“TD [Terence Davis] can start Kessler [Edwards]. If we need to, we can start Trey [Lyles]. We could bring Keon[Ellis] probably up. I may even throw him out there. It’s a great time for us to experiment a little bit with different guys and different positions if he [Kevin Huerter] can’t go. We’ll see after he gets evaluated. It’s a tough situation to be in, to have him get hurt, but at the end of the day, it’s the next man up, and we just got to keep trying figuring it out collectively.”

Kevin Huerter played just six minutes against the Nets, going scoreless on four attempts from the field. He has been an integral part of the Kings’ success this season, as he is averaging 15.0 points on 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent from 3-point land, but Sacramento has no urgency to rush him back. They will need him healthy though for the playoffs, which Sacramento is very much on track to be part of.