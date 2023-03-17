The Sacramento Kings have been the biggest surprise of the NBA season. They are on the verge of snapping the league’s current active streak of missing the postseason and are currently in second place in the Western Conference standings. A big part of their solid season has been the play of guard Kevin Huerter. However, it’s possible that the Kings might be without Huerter for an extended period of time after Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Huerter suffered a hamstring injury and was unable to return to the game. He is set to undergo an MRI on Friday as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: Early indications on Kings guard Kevin Huerter is that he's injured his right hamstring vs. Nets tonight. He'll undergo an MRI on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2023

While the Kings won’t receive any concrete update until Kevin Huerter’s injury until he undergoes his MRI on Friday, there was some reason for optimism as per Sean Cunningham of Fox Sports.

League source says mild hamstring strain feared for Kings guard Kevin Huerter, who will hopefully receive an MRI tomorrow. Feeling around the organization is certainly one of optimism and relief that injury wasn't worse. Huerter is said to be in good spirits. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 17, 2023

Huerter has been having the best season of his NBA career in his first season with the Kings. He has been averaging a career-high 15.2 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field, 41.0 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage and three-point percentage are both career-highs. Huerter participated in the Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend but he was eliminated in the first round after finishing with the lowest point total of the event with eight.

For the Kings to make a deep playoff run, they will need Huerter to be at full strength. He has done well fitting alongside De’Aaron Fox in the starting backcourt.