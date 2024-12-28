The Kings' struggles continued with a heartbreaking 114-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, extending their losing streak to five games. Amid these challenges, reports indicate that Sacramento is terminating coach Mike Brown, less than two years after he earned NBA Coach of the Year honors.

According to a Friday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN, the Kings are parting ways with Mike Brown effective immediately.

Expand Tweet

The 54-year-old has spent the past three seasons with Sacramento. In 2023, he guided the Kings to a remarkable turnaround, achieving a 48-34 record—their best since 2005—and ending a 17-year playoff drought. The team ultimately fell to the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game first-round series.

Fan reaction on Kings firing Mike Brown

The news sparked a wave of reactions from fans on social media.

One user wrote, “Softest organization in history. Mike Brown shows heart – holds his players accountable for literally doing the exact opposite of instructions and he’s fired. If I’m a player I would do whatever I want. Ownership protecting the players like babies. Millions a year! No authority!”

“The third coach of the year fired in the past 6 years. Mike brown, Dwayne Haskins, and Mike Budenholzer,” another user added.

“It is WILD how that front office did nothing to address the holes the roster had in the offseason and now it’s Mike Brown’s fault. Bottom feeder organization,” username @chriskindafit chimed in.

Other users breathed a sigh of relief after Brown’s firing even comparing him to former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, “All that overhype is finally DONE. I still remember him as a Lakers coach & he was BAD just as bad as Ham. He did improve over the years tho….”

Another user pinned Brown’s firing on Kings' star De’Aaron Fox, “Fox got his coach fired plain and simple. Its easier to fire a coach than a player. Nothing new. Kings are never going to win a championship anyway so it was bound to happen. And i mean NEVER”

The Sacramento Kings off to an underwhelming season

Brown’s firing comes after the Kings’ loss to the Detroit Pistons at home, their fifth consecutive defeat. Sacramento held a three-point lead in the final moments, but Jaden Ivey drained an and-1 three-pointer on top of De’Aaron Fox and sank the free throw to secure the win at Golden 1 Center.

After the loss, Brown was highly critical of his team, stating that the plan for the final possession was for the Kings to foul on the floor if possible.

Expand Tweet

Sacramento has had difficulty closing out games this season, dropping five contests after leading heading into the fourth quarter. The Toronto Raptors are the only team with more, recording seven such losses, according to ESPN Research.

The Kings have dropped five straight games and hold a 13-18 record heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Sacramento also has a surprising 6-12 mark at home this season.

The shocking decision to fire Brown comes just five months after he signed a multiyear contract extension, reportedly a three-year, $30 million deal.

Doug Christie is expected to take over as interim head coach. Christie, a 15-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento player for five seasons, has served as an assistant coach with the team since the 2021-22 season.

Brown ends his Kings tenure with a .549 win percentage, the fourth-best in Kings franchise history for a head coach.