The Los Angeles Kings and Anze Kopitar are going to maintain their strong partnership, as the team's captain signed a 2-year extension with the team that should allow him to play for the team through the 2025-26 season.

HE'S STAYING H👑ME. We've signed the Captain to a two-year contract extension! Read more 📰 https://t.co/Hqrpn8mOzx pic.twitter.com/hHrGNcThX2 — LA Kings (@LAKings) July 6, 2023

Kopitar is scheduled to earn $10 million for the upcoming season, and his pay rate for the two following seasons will be $7 million per year. That should give the Kings steady and effective play from the team's No. 1 center for the foreseeable future.

Kopitar and Patrice Bergeron are widely considered to be two of the best 200-foot centers in the NHL. The 17-year veteran will be 36 years old at the start of the current season, but his solid skating and fundamentals continue to make him a viable and effective player.

The center scored 28 goals and 46 assists last season and he also finished with a plus-20 rating. Kopitar had his best season in 2017-18 when he tallied 35 goals and 57 assists for a career-high of 92 points.

General manager Rob Blake said that Kopitar's presence will keep a steadying influence in place with the team. “We’re pleased to have reached an agreement that will keep Anze in Los Angeles as our group takes the next step in competing for a Stanley Cup,” Blake said in a statement. “He is the heart and soul of this team as our captain and he will continue to play a major role on our club.”

Kopitar has been a 5-time All-Star for the Kings and he has won multiple award. He earned the Lady Byng Trophy (gentlemanly play) for the second time last season, he has won the Selke Trophy (defensive forward) twice and he has also won the Mark Messier Award (leadership).