The Sacramento Kings are well on their way to ending a lengthy playoff drought and Mike Brown is a big reason for it. The head coach has led the team to an impressive 39-26 record, which is good for second place in the Western Conference right now. While getting somewhere in the postseason is the ultimate goal, Brown will undoubtedly be in the mix for Coach of the Year and there is one superstar who is fully backing the 53-year-old: LeBron James.

The King responded to a tweet Friday night from Legion Hoops and showed his support for Brown to be named Coach of the Year at the season’s end:

HANDS DOWN!!!!!! Mike Brown got them boys hoopin hoopin!! 🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 11, 2023

Hoopin is right. The Kings have the best offensive rating in the Association and score more than any team with 121.2 PPG. This group is no joke. Plus, they rank top-10 in field goal percentage, pace, three-point percentage, and true shooting percentage.

Brown was hired last May by Sacramento and brought a ton of experience and an impressive resume with him. He’s won four titles as part of NBA staff, including one in 2003 as part of the San Antonio Spurs and then another three with the Golden State Warriors, most recently in 2022.

It’s not exactly surprising to see Bron endorsing Brown, either. He coached James for many years during his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping him evolve into what many consider the GOAT.

The Kings will be a scary matchup for anyone come playoff time. Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox are a legitimate duo and there is no shortage of solid role players around them, including Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, and Kevin Huerter.

LeBron wouldn’t want to face this team in the postseason.