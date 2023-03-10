The Sacramento Kings’ 2022-23 season keeps on getting better. Not only are they well on their way to making their first playoff appearance since 2006, they are also on track to do so in style. Following their crucial [score] win against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, the Kings are, once again, sitting in second place in the Western Conference standings. And they have De’Aaron Fox to thank for it again after yet another impressive fourth quarter performance from Swipa.

With the Knicks looking to make a spirited comeback despite losing Jalen Brunson to injury, Fox put his foot down and carried the Kings on his back. After checking in at the 10:27 mark of the fourth quarter, and the Kings clinging on to a one-point lead, Fox proceeded to score 11 straight points, including a thunderous slam.

DE'AARON FOX EXPLODES TO THE RIM 💥pic.twitter.com/uyJdjmoN4K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 10, 2023

In the end, De’Aaron Fox finished with 15 points in the fourth quarter, strengthening his case to win the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award.

De'Aaron Fox the closer 😤 He has scored 14 of 22 points in the 4th and gives the Kings a 4-point lead with 26.4 remaining.pic.twitter.com/hSQy8BQBHM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 10, 2023

Kings fans have not known happiness like this in ages; and their collective euphoria is seeping through as they chanted “Light the beam!” even though the fat lady has not sung quite yet. Even fans who couldn’t make it into the electric Golden 1 Center expressed their joy as they screamed out the Kings’ iconic rallying cry all over social media.

LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOO LIGHT THE BEAM BABYYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/wGYVhqjNaT — Matthew Peirson (@matthew_peirson) March 10, 2023

LIGHT THE BEAM. This is the happiest I’ve seen Fox. — kang (@jaycaspiankang) March 10, 2023

While De’Aaron Fox may have been the one to take the Kings home, Domantas Sabonis was their consistent rock for most of the night. Sabonis tallied his ninth triple-double of the season, dropping a monster 24-point, 13-rebound, and 10-assist effort that drew the love of Kings fans once more.

Domantas Sabonis is like Nikola Jokic Jr. This is a special player that continues to ascend and can impact the game in many facets and I think he’s definitely a top-5/6 big man (center or PF) in this game behind Joker, Embiid, Giannis and AD #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/BTj82r7EPU — Chris Camello (@Chris_Camello) March 10, 2023

Domantis Sabonis All NBA 2nd Team this year? — LAX 🌍 (@GeminiHoopz) March 10, 2023

The Sabonis trade for the Kings is like what the Bogut trade was for the Warriors, but better — 5️⃣🕊️ (@von1o1) March 10, 2023

Y’all said the Kings were dumb for trading for Sabonis. — Apartheid fine (@JuiceLeroy) March 10, 2023

Still, it will be Fox who will deservedly draw the headlines with yet another fourth quarter masterclass. (Fox entered the night leading the league in clutch points per game, with 5.5). While Fox didn’t particularly do his damage during what the NBA defines as “clutch period” (any point in the game where are there are five minutes or less remaining and the game is within five points), he has made a habit of taking control when the Kings need a closer.

Highest scoring average in the clutch this season (min. 10 games played): 5.5 — de’Aaron Fox

4.4 — Bradley Beal

4.2 — DeMar DeRozan

4.1 —- Jalen Brunson https://t.co/SMDXajleF1 pic.twitter.com/Rj4RuJF69a — I need SGA back at the crib (@ohsowaavy1) March 10, 2023

De'Aaron Fox in clutch, this season:

169 points (1st)

64-115 FG (55.7%)

plus-27 De'Aaron Fox in 4Q, this season:

468 points (2nd)

170-332 FG (51.2%)

plus-63 — Justin Phan (@jphanned) March 10, 2023

De’Aaron Fox is a goddamn superstar. Most clutch player in the league! Put up 15 in the 4th with an injured hamstring! — Joseph Russell (@Jokami7) March 10, 2023

Long may the Kings continue to light the beam.