De’Aaron Fox was out of action for the Sacramento Kings on Saturday as they took on the Utah Jazz at the Golden 1 Center. Someone else had to step up in Fox’s stead, and as it turns out, it was a collective effort from the Kings as they secured a 121-113 victory over a shorthanded Jazz side.

Domantas Sabonis went off for a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double with seven assists. Kevin Huerter had another big game, dropping 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting. The Kings also got another eye-popping performance from Keegan Murray, who scored 22 points on six triples.

After the win, Kings head coach Mike Brown had nothing but high praise for Murray, calling out the youngster’s doubters after yet another noteworthy effort from the 22-year-old. According to Brown, he’s calling “bulls**t*” on anyone and everyone who thinks that Keegan Murray does not deserve a spot on this season’s All-Rookie team (h/t Marc J. Spears of ESPN).

Drafted as the fourth overall pick last summer, there’s no denying that there has been some disappointment with regard to Murray’s rookie campaign, especially if you consider the fact that some folks had him listed as a darkhorse for this season’s Rookie of the Year crown. Nevertheless, it would still be a travesty if Murray is omitted from the All-Rookie team. Mike Brown definitely seems to think so.

It is worth noting that Keegan Murray now has 184 triples to his name this season. Cleveland Cavalier superstar Donovan Mitchell currently holds the record for the most treys made by a rookie in his debut campaign with 187. With eight games to go, the Kings youngster is now well on his way to setting a new rookie 3-point record.