The Sacramento Kings had a chance to break their four-game losing streak, but they blew a late lead against the Detroit Pistons after Jaden Ivey hit a game-winning three and was fouled for the four-point play. All the Kings had to do was make sure that the Pistons didn't make a three, but for a split second, De'Aaron Fox was caught ball-watching and ended up getting a shooting foul called on him.

After the game, head coach Mike Brown went on for about seven minutes about the team's late-game execution, and he also called out Fox for the foul that he committed on Ivey.

“Jaden shouldn’t have had an opportunity to even shoot a three because… we told our guys if somebody catches in their backs to the basket, foul them, and they dribbled for 8 seconds, and we didn’t foul them, so that’s the first thing,” Brown said.

“You should be hugged up to your man at the 3-point line,” Brown continued. “Everybody should, and why there was a closeout but Fox, I’m not sure. I gotta go back and watch the tape. But for sure 100% we told our guys, can’t give up a three, can’t give up a three, can’t give up a three, stay on the high side, stay on the high side.”

Whatever the coaching staff told the team in the huddle, they didn't execute it when they got back on the floor, because the worst-case scenario seemed to happen to them at the wrong time.

De'Aaron Fox responds to Mike Brown's comments

After the game, De'Aaron Fox was asked about the final play where he fouled Jaden Ivey, and his response didn't give many people a reason to feel bad for him.

“It doesn't really matter,” Fox said. “It's not going to make anybody feel better.”

Fox has been the center of attention for the Kings after trade rumors began to come out surrounding the Kings' guard. After he went on The Draymond Green Show and said that he wanted to win, some are thinking that he may want out, especially with how the Kings have been playing recently.

The Kings are currently 13-18 and are 12th in the Western Conference, and with the team they have, it feels unacceptable. The Kings have two of the most clutch players in the league on their team, but they haven't found a way to win close games. The only hope is that they start clicking soon and go on a run to save their season.