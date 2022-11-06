After missing a game, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox returned to active duty Saturday night against the Orlando Magic and again played the hero role for the team. Fox buried a game-winning shot from near half court to cap off another strong performance by the former Kentucky Wildcats star.

Following a made free-throw by Jalen Suggs and a dunk by Chuma Okeke off of a Kings turnover, the Magic tied the game at 123-123 with just 2.5 seconds to go in overtime — enough time for Fox to drill his shot from way out to give Sacramento a 126-123 win.

Kings head coach Mike Brown had nothing but good things to say about Fox, saying that the guard is just too fast for defenders to handle.

"His superpower is his speed" Mike Brown on De'Aaron Fox's game-winner! pic.twitter.com/Jc2n55XJRq — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2022

Fox’s 3-pointer gave him 37 points for the night. He shot 14-for-24 from the field and recorded five rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes on the floor. He missed the Kings’ game last Wednesday against the Miami Heat on the road due to a right knee bruise, but he’s clearly way over that now. It wasn’t just Fox who did the heavy lifting for the Kings, though, as Domantas Sabonis poured in 25 points to go with 11 rebounds, while fellow Wildcats product Malik Monk came off the bench and scored 15 points with five dimes.

On the season, Fox is averaging 26.3 points per game on 55.5 percent shooting from the floor, while also registering 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per outing.

Sacramento is getting into a nice rhythm of late, which Fox would very much love to sustain. After a 0-4 start to the season, the Kings have gone 3-1 and could continue to have success this coming Monday back in the West Coast with a matchup against the struggling Golden State Warriors.