The Orlando Magic thought they were heading to a second overtime against the Sacramento Kings after Chuma Okeke stole the ball and tied the game 123-123 with just six seconds left in OT. However, De’Aaron Fox said “No” in an emphatic way.

After the game-tying shot from the Magic, Fox quickly took the ball and drove down the court. When he made it to the logo area, the Kings guard launched the long-range bomb without hesitation and delivered the game-winner as the buzzer sounded.

The Magic faithful were only celebrating a few moments ago, believing the team has another shot to win, only for Fox to break their hearts.

Magic stole the inbounding pass to tie it up and then De'Aaron Fox lets it FLY FOR THE WIN 🚨pic.twitter.com/xP9WCiACxI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

Making things even more amazing for De’Aaron Fox, his buzzer-beater was only his second 3-point make of the game after going 1-for-6 prior to the decisive moment. Clearly, he didn’t let his shooting woes scare him from stepping up when it mattered most.

The Kings took the 126-123 victory, with Fox leading the way with 37 points. Domantas Sabonis is the only other Sacramento player to breach the 20-point mark with 25. As for the Magic, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Bol Bol combined for 87 points. They definitely fought hard, it’s just that Lady Luck didn’t smile in their favor.

Sacramento improved to 3-5 on the season with the victory. Now, they will look to string wins together when they face the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Magic dropped to 2-8, tying the Detroit Pistons for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. They play the Houston Rockets next.