Despite struggling to win games away from home during the regular season, the Golden State Warriors won their biggest game of the year on the road on Sunday as they beat the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of their first-round series. Stephen Curry put together one of the best playoff performances of his career in the win, but the MVP for Golden State was none other than center Kevon Looney. Looney grabbed 21 rebounds and dished out four assists.

But Looney’s Game 7 wasn’t his only outstanding rebounding performance of the series — far from it, actually. Looney corralled 22 rebounds in Game 5 and 20 in Game 3, making him only the third player in the last 40 years to have three 20-plus rebound games in a single playoff series, joining legends Dwight Howard and Ben Wallace, per a tweet from Yahoo Sports’ official Twitter account:

Kevon Looney had his third 20-rebound game of the playoffs on Sunday 😤 Only 2 other players have done that in a single series in the last 40 years: – Ben Wallace (2003)

– Dwight Howard (2008) pic.twitter.com/rtkcZin5uN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 1, 2023

Kevon Looney, 27, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Warriors franchise. He averaged 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 0.5 turnovers per game across 82 appearances this season (70 starts).

The Warriors will play LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers in the next round of the playoffs in what projects to be a terrific series full of Hall of Fame caliber talents. And Looney’s newest after locking up Domantas Sabonis will be to do the same to Davis, who is arguably the more talented player on both ends of the floor. But let’s hope Looney will continue dominating the rebounding battle in the next round.