WHAT. A. GAME! The Sacramento Kings had a historic game against the Los Angeles Clippers last night. It was a double-overtime thriller that ended in a score of 176-175 in favor of Sacramento. Yes, you read that score right. It was easily the highest-scoring game of the season, and was the second-highest of all-time.

The recent shift in offensive philosophies, coupled by this bonkers Kings-Clippers game, has fans wondering if this type of scoring will be the norm moving forward. While that’s certainly a good thing for fans, Sacramento head coach Mike Brown is not feeling this mood. When asked about this, Brown gave a hilarious response, per Ben Golliver.

“Do NBA viewers need to get used to games with scores in the 170s? Kings coach Mike Brown: “I hope not. I take a baby aspirin daily. I hope not, because then I’d have to go to two baby aspirins.”

The Friday night shoot-out between the Kings and the Clippers was fun to watch, but it’s not going to be a prominent feature in the NBA moving forward. It was simply a combination of hot shooting from both teams and some porous defense during large stretches. It’s not every day that you’ll see teams average 40 points per quarter in regulation, after all.

This win for the Kings solidifies their position on top of the Western Conference hierarchy. Their sustained success this year gave them the third seed in the West, with a realistic chance at chasing the second spot. Barring a catastrophic collapse (which, to be fair, would be on-brand for Sacramento given their history), this team is poised to break their historic playoff drought. Can this team continue to light the beam and make their way to the postseason?