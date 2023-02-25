The Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings played what could be said as the wildest battle in the NBA this 2022-23 season, so much so that both teams made plenty of history in the process.

Sacramento beat their LA rival in a double-overtime game at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, with three players actually breaching the 40-point mark. De’AAron Fox and Malik Monk had 42 and 45 respectively for the Kings, while Kawhi Leonard top-scored for the Clippers with 44.

It is now the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, only trailing the Detroit Pistons-Denver Nuggets showdown in 1983 that ended up in a 186-184 win for the Motor City franchise. The said meeting extended to three overtime, and there’s no denying the Clippers-Kings game could have surpassed it if the match further extended to a third OT.

For what it’s worth, Monk really played a big role for the Kings in the win. His 45-burger is actually the most points scored by a player off the bench this season. He is also just the second player over the last 10 campaigns to have a 45 point-5 rebound-5 assist game since Jamal Crawford, per Stat Muse.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for the Clippers, it’s quite the disappointing start amid the high expectations put on their new Big 3 with the addition of Russell Westbrook. It should be particularly frustrating for Kawhi Leonard, who actually lost his first game ever when scoring 40 or more points.

It was definitely a roller-coaster of emotions for all players and teams involved. But hey, it was no doubt a fun watch. With the three players scoring 40 points each, the NBA has officially surpassed the 1961-62 season for the year with the most 40-point contests. There are now 143 40-burger games this 2022-23, per ESPN Stats & Info.

What a wild game!