The Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings played what could be said as the wildest battle in the NBA this 2022-23 season, so much so that both teams made plenty of history in the process.

Sacramento beat their LA rival in a double-overtime game at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, with three players actually breaching the 40-point mark. De’AAron Fox and Malik Monk had 42 and 45 respectively for the Kings, while Kawhi Leonard top-scored for the Clippers with 44.

It is now the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, only trailing the Detroit Pistons-Denver Nuggets showdown in 1983 that ended up in a 186-184 win for the Motor City franchise. The said meeting extended to three overtime, and there’s no denying the Clippers-Kings game could have surpassed it if the match further extended to a third OT.

For what it’s worth, Monk really played a big role for the Kings in the win. His 45-burger is actually the most points scored by a player off the bench this season. He is also just the second player over the last 10 campaigns to have a 45 point-5 rebound-5 assist game since Jamal Crawford, per Stat Muse.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

As for the Clippers, it’s quite the disappointing start amid the high expectations put on their new Big 3 with the addition of Russell Westbrook. It should be particularly frustrating for Kawhi Leonard, who actually lost his first game ever when scoring 40 or more points.

It was definitely a roller-coaster of emotions for all players and teams involved. But hey, it was no doubt a fun watch. With the three players scoring 40 points each, the NBA has officially surpassed the 1961-62 season for the year with the most 40-point contests. There are now 143 40-burger games this 2022-23, per ESPN Stats & Info.

What a wild game!