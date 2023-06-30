The Indiana Pacers are nearing a trade agreement to send former 2021 first-round pick Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings, first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Duarte, 26, was the 13th overall selection by the Pacers in 2021 and has started in 51 of the 101 total games he's played with Indiana over the last two seasons. A solid three-point shooter on the perimeter, Duarte will instantly supply the Kings with another scoring option on their bench.

Sacramento, who finished the 2022-23 season as the NBA's best offensive team, averaging 120.7 points per game during the regular season. Recently agreeing to terms on a new contract extension with veteran Harrison Barnes ahead of the start of free agency, the Kings have now upgraded their bench unit with a younger talent who can fill any role needed off the bench.

After holding a key role for the Pacers during his rookie season, Duarte averaged under 20 minutes per game this past season in Indiana. With the Pacers selecting Ben Sheppard out of Belmont late in the first-round of this year's draft and Duarte falling out of the team's rotation for the vast majority of the season, the writing was on the wall for a potential offseason trade. Duarte will now get a fresh start with a team where he can contribute as a two-way player out on the perimeter.

Appearing in 46 games during the 2022-23 season with the Pacers, Duarte averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting just 31.6 percent from three-point range. During his rookie season, he averaged 36.9 percent from three-point range.

Having cap space and a need for more talent around All-Star Tyrese Haliburton entering free agency, the Pacers are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of multiple secondary contributors.

Duarte is under contract on his rookie deal through the 2024-25 season and will be a restricted free agent in 2025, assuming he receives a qualifying offer that offseason from Sacramento.