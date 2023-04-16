It turns out E-40 blocking the view of Sacramento Kings fans behind him was the reason why he was kicked out of Game 1 on Saturday night.

The Warriors superfan was kicked out of the Golden 1 Center during the fourth quarter by Kings security and proceeded to make a big claim that it was due to racial bias in a Sunday morning statement.

The Kings responded stating they would officially investigate the matter to determine if racial bias was a contributing factor to E-40 getting the boot.

But as per ESPN senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears, who was citing NBA sources, Golden 1 Center security had reason to believe E-40 was standing excessively and blocking the view of fans behind him while refusing to comply.

“Golden 1 Center security believed E-40 stood excessively thus blocking the view of fans behind him, refused to comply after a warning was given after many complaints and there was an effort by Kings & Warriors security to escort him out without further distraction,” Spears tweeted.

That said, Spears went on to state that a source close to E-40 says otherwise.

“A source close to E-40 says a warning was never given by Golden 1 security for standing excessively,” Spears added.

E-40, meanwhile, claimed he was subjected to disrespectful heckling during the course of the game in his statement. When he turned around and addressed a heckler — a white woman — in an “assertive but polite manner” is when he proceeded to get “humiliated” and kicked out of the arena as per his account.

It will be interesting to see if any further details emerge from this entire episode and if fan footage can back any of the claims that have been made thus far.