The Sacramento Kings and their fans were fired up to be returning to the playoffs on Saturday night after a 16-year drought. Making things even better, they managed to get a leg up on the Golden State Warriors early in their first-round series thanks to a 126-123 victory. But not everything went according to plan, as Warriors superfan E-40 claimed that he was kicked out of the Kings Golden 1 Center in the fourth quarter, and he believes it was due to racial bias.

E-40 released a statement on Sunday morning saying that he was getting heckled by Kings fans all game long, and once he angrily responded to them, he was promptly kicked out of the game. Videos released showed E-40 getting angry as he was kicked out of the game, with several Kings fans taunting him on the way out. After catching wind of the incident, Sacramento said that they will investigate the incident in an effort to see if racial bias was a contributing factor to E-40 getting the boot.

Statement from the Kings on E-40: "The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made." https://t.co/5PUB9eF016 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2023

Heckling happens between opposing teams and their fans all the time, but it seems like E-40 was fed up with how the Kings fans were treating him throughout this game. Once his tensions boiled over and he responded to the fans, he was quickly kicked out of the stadium, and the videos don’t exactly make things look better for the Kings.

Sacramento has taken the right first step by announcing their intent to investigate the incident, and it will be interesting to see if any more details come to light as a result of their work. It’s certainly been tough to see the Kings return to the playoffs get marred by this incident, so hopefully it will get sorted out quickly.