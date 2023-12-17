Will Keegan Murray be a Sacramento King for life?

The Sacramento Kings have had a solid start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Kings are 14-9 and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Still, second-year forward Keegan Murray has been mentioned in trade rumors, specifically with the Toronto Raptors. The Kings have come out to dispel rumors of a trade involving the young wing though.

The Kings want Keegan Murray around for the long-term

If the Raptors were to move on from either Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby, they would reportedly want Keegan Murray as a part of the deal. However, Sacramento is not putting Murray in any trade discussion, per James Ham of the Kings Beat.

The Kings consider Murray a foundational piece of the franchise. The teams' stance makes sense given Murray's early-career performance. The 23-year-old shot an impressive 41.1 percent on three-pointers during his rookie year. While his 23-24 shooting numbers are down, he still holds a lot of value for Sacramento.

Murray is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. In addition, his defensive versatility is vital for Sacramento's resistance to passing offenses. The six-foot-eight forward grabs 1.2 steals per game and 0.4 blocks.

Sacramento is not ready to call it quits on its core yet. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are giving the league trouble as one of the NBA's best duos. Their play along with Murray and the rest of the Sac's role players continues to elevate the team in the competitive Western Conference.

The Kings could still make a move to bring a new player to Sacramento, but Keegan Murray will not be a part of the equation.