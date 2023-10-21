The Sacramento Kings come off a red-hot 2022-23 season. The Kings made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2006. Even greater, they did it as a top-three seed in the Western Conference. As De'Aaron Fox and company conclude the NBA preseason, the excitement continues. Kings fans will have their eyes dazzled with the team's new NBA jerseys. Sacramento has officially unveiled its new City Edition Uniforms, per the team's X (Twitter) post.

The Kings will light the beam in style

The Sacramento Kings have officially unveiled their new City Edition Uniforms 👑 Thoughts? 🤔 (via @SacramentoKings)pic.twitter.com/A5vYHfePAY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2023

The reveal trailer tells of Sacramento's rich history before showing the new threads. At first glance, the jersey looks attractive. It seems to have brighter shades of violet than the traditional Kings jerseys. The uniform is another iteration of Nike's NBA jersey collection. The new style is sported by none other than De'Aaron Fox.

The 25-year-old has quickly become one of the NBA's best point guards. His lightning-fast reflexes, speed, and scoring ability make him tough to match up with. Last season, Fox made his first All-Star game, earned All-NBA Third Team honors, and was the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year. He and the Kings look to make noise in a loaded Western Conference.

Sacramento has plenty of foes, starting with the Golden State Warriors. The Kings took Golden State to seven games in an exciting 1st-round matchup. In the end, the Warriors triumphed, but Sacramento looks to build off the experience.

The Kings were 1-4 in NBA preseason play. However, the team has high expectations as it seeks to make a deeper playoff run. As Sacramento prepares to light the beam for the regular season, they can do it in style with their new uniforms.