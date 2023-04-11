Sacramento Kings big man Chimezie Metu is a relatively unheralded talent.

However, after spending his first five seasons with the Kings, he knows all about the hurdles the franchise has had to leap to reach the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Sacramento’s loyal fans, who are as familiar with Metu as anyone, know as well.

After all, this is the Kings’ first postseason run since 2006. That said, it only makes sense that they’re looking to seize the moment.

As Metu says, they’re approaching the NBA Playoffs with a championship mindset (h/t Colin Udoh of ESPN).

“From day one, as a team, we’ve talked about just seizing the moment and seizing the opportunity that we’ve been given,” Metu says.

“Why can’t we believe that we’re going to go on and win a Championship? I think having that mindset, that’s the only way that you’re going to get there.”

Confidence is certainly key. On top of that, irrational belief can sometimes give players and teams an edge.

Yet, the Kings are the third-seed team. They’re led by a potential two-time Coach of the Year award winner in head coach Mike Brown.

Fiery point guard De’Aaron Fox has been the frontrunner Clutch Player of the Year throughout the season. Skilled center Domantas Sabonis was named an All-Star for the third time in his career. Malik Monk has been a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year.

Might they really win it all?

“With the talent that we have, I feel like guys have been locked in,” Metu says, “and guys know that we were not just playing to get to the playoffs.”

“We were playing like we knew we would have 16 more games that we’re trying to win…So, I mean, why not?”