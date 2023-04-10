The 2022-23 NBA regular season officially ended on Sunday, and so most of the league’s playoff bracket is already set in stone. One of the most highly anticipated first-round series is the Western Conference’s 3-6 matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors have loads of playoff success over the last half-decade under their belt, much of the Kings’ core has little to no playoff experience.

So, unsurprisingly, Golden State’s current odds to win the series are -260, per FanDuel’s Sportsbook, making them the heavy favorites to advance. Should the Warriors take care of business against the Kings and advance to the second round of the playoffs, they will face off against the winner of the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the 7th seed in the West.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Though the Warriors are the heavy favorites to beat the Kings, that doesn’t mean winning this series will be easy for Golden State. After all, the Kings own home-court advantage, and the Warriors struggled mightily to win games away from home all season, as they finished with an 11-30 road record, the fourth-worst in the entire NBA.

Do the defending champion Warriors have another title run in them, or will this team’s postseason run end in the first round? Only time will tell. But so long as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins are healthy and in the lineup, Golden State fans should feel good about their chances of advancing past the first round of the playoffs.