The Sacramento Kings brought back a familiar face to the franchise in their bid to further improve the roster around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento signed big man Skal Labissiere to a one-year, partially guaranteed contract to bolster their depth behind Sabonis, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Kings traded Richaun Holmes during draft night to free up some money, and so there was clearly some need to give Sabonis a reliable backup. Labissiere figures to be that player since he played for the franchise in two and half seasons from 2016 to 2019 before the team traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers midway through the 2018-19 campaign. Sacramenti

Skal Labissiere became a free agent in 2020 and had a stint with the New York Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. He was out of the league after that, though, playing in Puerto Rico and Mexico in the last three seasons.

Fortunately for Labissiere, he now gets a second chance in the NBA with his Kings deal. While it's only partially guaranteed, it's exactly the kind of opportunity he needs if he wants to keep his NBA aspirations alive.

Labissiere has NBA career averages of 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists. In his rookie year with the Kings–back in 2016-17 after the team selected him 28th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft–he actually put up 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds on 53.7 percent shooting from the field.

The 27-year-old big man joins a new Kings team that is now headed by Mike Brown. There are huge expectations on the franchise after breaking their playoff drought in Brown's first year as head coach, and hopes are high that Labissiere can be an impactful member of the team as well.