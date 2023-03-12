A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Sacramento Kings have done it. They finally snapped a drought many King fans have waited for a long time. After defeating Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns Saturday night on the road, 128-119, the Kings have won 40 games in a season for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

This Kings team is special 🟣👑 pic.twitter.com/cYhCkQjDXZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2023

Think about how long the Kings’ fanbase had to wait to see this day. The first-generation iPhone was not even on the market the last time Sacramento won that many games in a season prior to this year. With De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the charge, the King made it clear early that this version of Sacramento is destined for something special.

The Kings actually had a bad start to the season, going 0-4 right out of the game. However, they turned things around by winning 10 of their 12 games, Sacramento entered the All-Star break with a 32-25 record but has since gone 9-1 — the only loss coming at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Mar. 4.

In the win over the Suns, the Kings were led by Harrison Barnes, who dropped 19 points. Fox didn’t shoot particularly well, as he heeded 22 shots to score 18 points, while Sabonis chipped in 17 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in yet another well-rounded performance from the All-Star big man.

With Mike Brown at the helm, the Kings are on pace to make the playoffs, which Sacramento last reached also in the 2005-06 campaign.

The Kings, who are on a three-game win streak, next take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at home.