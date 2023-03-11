Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Sacramento Kings will battle the Phoenix Suns. We’re in the desert sharing our NBA odds series, making a Kings-Suns prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings defeated the New York Knicks 122-117. Substantially, the Kings built a 16-point halftime lead. They also held off a furious Knicks comeback. Significantly, Domantas Sabonis led the way with 24 points and 13 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox added 23 points. Likewise, Kevin Huerter added 14 points. The bench produced solid numbers, with Trey Lyles netting 16 points and Malik Monk adding 19. Furthermore, the Kings shot 52.4 percent from the field and allowed the Knicks to shoot only 41.6 percent. The Kings also produced 10 steals while forcing the Knicks to turn it over 13 times.

The Suns demolished the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101. Ultimately, the Suns pulled away in the third quarter after leading by eight at the half. Devin Booker led the way with 44 points. Meanwhile, Chris Paul added 18 points and nine assists. Deandre Ayton added 12 points. Substantially, Terrance Ross produced 24 points off the bench. The Suns shot 52.1 percent from the field and 46.5 percent from the 3-point line. Also, they shot 87.5 percent from the charity stripe. The Suns also won the battle of the boards 54-37. Moreover, they forced 16 turnovers.

The Kings enter this game with a record of 39-26 and are third in the Western Conference. Also, they are 8-2 over the past 10 games. The Kings are 18-13 away from home and have won three road games in a row. Meanwhile, the Suns come into this game with a record of 37-29. The Suns are 7-3 over 10 games. Amazingly, they are 22-10 at home. But the Suns will be without Kevin Durant, who suffered a Grade-2 sprain that he suffered before the last game.

The Suns have split the series with the Kings. First, they have 122-117 in Sacramento before losing 120-109 in the second game in Northern California. It will be the first matchup in Phoenix.

Here are the Kings-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Suns Odds

Sacramento Kings: +4 (-108)

Phoenix Suns: -4 (-112)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Suns

TV: BSAZ and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Time: 9:10 PM ET/6:10 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are clinging to a top spot. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going. Fox averages 25.5 points per game. Likewise, Sabonis averages 19 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Huerter averages 15.1 points, while Barnes averages 15 points per game.

The Kings have exploded to the top of the standings by ranking second in field goal shooting percentage and 10th in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, they are ninth in free throw shooting percentage. But the Kings have struggled on the boards, ranking 22nd in rebounds. Moreover, they are inconsistent in handling the rock, ranking 18th in turnovers. The Kings have won many games. However, their losses have resulted from bad defense. The Kings are only 29th in blocked shots.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can score early and often. Then, they must stop Booker from going off on them.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns are a great team. Unfortunately, they will be without Durant. Booker is the catalyst for Phoenix’s success and will have to play at an elite level to keep up with the Kings. Significantly, Booker averages 27.6 points per game. Booker has averaged 29.2 points per game over a 10-game stretch. Likewise, Ayton averages 18.2 points per game. Chris Paul averages 13.5 points per game and is still a good option.

The Suns must improve their shooting, as they rank 21st in field goal shooting percentage. Conversely, they are fifth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Suns are solid at the charity stripe, ranking 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, the Suns excel in other areas. The Suns are solid on the boards, ranking ninth in rebounds. Additionally, the Suns are also solid with the rock, ranking 12th in turnovers. The Suns remain solid on the defensive end, ranking ninth in blocked shots. Subsequently, the Suns must keep the pressure on to have a chance against the Kings.

The Suns will cover the spread if Booker lets loose. Then, they must stop Fox and Sabonis from scoring too much.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick

It will be a battle for the Pacific Division. Ultimately, the Suns only trail the Kings by two games. The Suns winning could put significant pressure on the Kings. Therefore, expect them to ramp up the energy. But this game will go down to the wire, with a winner emerging toward the final minute.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: +4 (-108)