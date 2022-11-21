Harrison Barnes is no stranger to hearing his name come up in trade rumors but it seems as if he’s safe for now. The Sacramento Kings have gotten off to a strong start to the season and are not currently looking to trade Barnes as per James Ham of The Kings Beat.

The Kings have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. They are currently 9-6 and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They are first in the league in points per game at 120.3 and second in offensive rating at 118.0. They have recently won five consecutive games and Barnes has been a huge part of their turnaround this season.

On the year, Harrison Barnes is averaging 11.6 points per game and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. He’s started in all 14 games and he’s clocking in at around 30 minutes of play. His three-point shooting has taken a little bit of a hit, however. Barnes has always been one of the league’s better shooters from distance with a career average of 37.7 percent. This season though, he is shooting 25.5 percent with just over three attempts per game.

Nonetheless, Barnes is an integral piece to the Kings and one of the team’s veterans amid a roster of young players. He’s coming off a season-high 27 points in win against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The Kings currently hold the NBA’s longest drought of not making the postseason and they’ll need continued leadership and strong on court play from Barnes to help snap that streak.