Free agent forward Trey Lyles has reached an agreement on a new contract with the Sacramento Kings, per Chris Haynes. It's a two-year deal for $16 million, plus bonus incentives. There is no team or player option.

Lyles' contract was one of the first to be signed once NBA free agency opened on Friday.

The Kings acquired Lyles via trade in February 2022. Lyles came off the bench for Sacramento in his first full season with the Kings this year and played 17 minutes per game. He averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 45.8/36.3/81.5 shooting splits.

At 6-foot-9, 234 lbs, Lyles possesses strong size and length. Averaging over 23 points per game, he was a top 10 recruit in high school in Indianapolis. He then played college ball at Kentucky and became a first-round pick by the Utah Jazz in 2015.

Lyles played two seasons with the Jazz, then two seasons with the Denver Nuggets, then two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He signed with the Detroit Pistons before he was ultimately traded to the Kings.

This year was the first time the Lyles played significant minutes in a playoff series. His role and production stayed consistent with his regular season stats. Despite finishing the season as the third seed in the West, the Kings ultimately lost in seven games to the Golden State Warriors.

Signing a solid role player early in the NBA free agency period was a savvy move by the Kings. Sacramento also extended Harrison Barnes on Thursday, and has to manage extensions for De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis at high dollar amounts.