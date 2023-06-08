The Sacramento Kings did it.

Sacramento earned a spot in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Guard Mike Bibby, forward Metta World Peace and forward Peja Stojaković were among the team's top scorers the last time the Kings went to the postseason. The San Antonio Spurs, who the Kings faced off against in the first round of that year's playoffs, still had the trio of guard Tony Parker, forward Tim Duncan and guard Manu Ginóbili.

While Sacramento fought hard in the first round, it was defeated by the Golden State Warriors in seven games. Guard De'Aaron Fox spearheaded the team's offense with 27.4 points and 7.7 assists per game over the seven outings. Forward Domantas Sabonis averaged a double-double over the series.

How much further can the Kings go from here? Will they be able to grow enough in the offseason to make further runs in the postseason?

The Kings hold the No. 24, 38 and 54 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Nine players can return to Sacramento for the 2023-24 season, including Fox and Sabonis, according to Spotrac. Forward Kessler Edwards is listed with a club option. Guard P.J. Dozier is on a non-guaranteed deal. It will become fully guaranteed on July 10.

Who are some sneaky picks for the Kings with the No. 24 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Kris Murray

Aside from reuniting him with his brother, Keegan, Kris Murray can address at least a few needs for the Kings should he be available for Sacramento at No. 24.

Murray, a former 3-star recruit from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, proved to be a solid defender during his third year with Iowa after averaging one steal and 1.2 blocks per contest. The Kings ended the 2022-23 season with a defensive rating, or “the number of points allowed per 100 possessions by a team,” of 116 during the regular season, according to NBA.com. The figure put them at 24th in the NBA behind the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.

The 6-foot-8-inch forward showed massive signs of improvement between his second and third seasons with the Hawkeyes. His points per game average leaped from 9.7 during the 2021-22 season to 20.2 this year, enough to take third place in the Big Ten and 21st in the nation.

“I feel like this year I was able to show just a lot of different things in my game; that I can be able to kind of take over games, kind of lead our team in different ways, whether it be offensively making a play defensively or just making the right play,” Murray said, via Hawk Fanatic. “I think that's come a long way.

“My confidence, obviously, has gotten a lot better this year, just being able to work through my mistakes and knowing that coach trusted me to play through my mistakes and when to take me out. So that helped a lot, just knowing that everyone had my back this year. Confidence was the biggest thing as to why I have success this year.”

Murray already has the skillset to be a positive fit for the Kings sooner rather than later if forward Harrison Barnes, who is listed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, accepts an offer from another team.

G.G. Jackson

If they can retain even a few of their laundry list of free agents, the Kings will have enough depth to free up the option of rolling the dice on a younger prospect.

Jackson is the youngest player in this year's draft class, according to a Tuesday article from NBA.com writer Wheat Hotchkiss. The 6-foot-9-inch forward still proved he could be productive during his lone year with South Carolina, ending the 2022-23 season with averages of 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds as he played in 32 games and started in 29.

The hard-working forward will have to work on his scoring efficiency as he makes the jump to the NBA. But if he can learn and grow with head coach Mike Brown and some of Sacramento's more experienced options, Jackson has the potential to be a valuable part of the Kings' core for a long time.

“The sky's the limit to be honest,” Jackson said, via NBA.com. “There was a lot of players in college whether they'd be 20, 21, 22, etc. They were considered elite players and I feel like I definitely matched their level.

“I imagine where will my game be when I get to their age.”

Bobi Klintman

Klintman, a 6-foot-10-inch forward from Wake Forest, didn't stuff the stat sheet during his first season with the Demon Deacons.

But his upside, versatility and overall talent would make him a comfortable fit alongside Sacramento's playoff-caliber core early on.

The Ringer Senior Staff Writer Kevin O'Connor highlighted Klintman's feel for the game, his ability to be a catch-and-shoot threat, his positional versatility and on-ball defense in the Ringer's most recent mock draft.

“His flashes of shot-creation skills in the half-court are why he's drawing some lottery interest despite playing low minutes as a freshman,” O'Connor wrote. “Wake Forest ran an occasional pick-and-roll for him, like his Under-20 Swedish team did, and he displayed fluid passing off the dribble. He's capable of making one-handed cross-court kickouts or smooth dishes to cutting bigs at the basket.

“Even if he's not a primary ball handler, his passing vision translates to transition and closeout opportunities. And within the flow of the offense, he tends to make good decisions whipping the ball around the floor.”