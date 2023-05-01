After a pleasantly surprising 2022-23 campaign that saw them snap a 17-year postseason drought, the Sacramento Kings had their run come to a blistering halt Sunday afternoon in a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors.

While seeing this inexperienced team take the defending champions to seven games is undoubtedly a positive sight to see, ultimately, their downfall proves that GM Monte McNair and company must still be looking to better bolster Mike Brown’s assortment of talent during this coming offseason and the NBA Draft is always a cheap and easy way to attempt to do exactly that.

Heading into June’s festivities, the Kings hold the rights to the 24 overall selection. Though it may be far from a lottery slot, when it comes to the 2023 NBA Draft it appears Sacramento should have several intriguing options to choose from once they fall on the clock.

Despite their standing as the third seed in the Western Conference with a record of 48-34, there are still several areas that must be addressed within the Kings’ rotation. With this in mind, here are a few early possible options the front office should consider monitoring with nearly two months left to prepare.

Potential Kings draft option No. 3: Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Over the last several years, Harrison Barnes’s future in Sacramento has been rumored to be in serious question, with these last few trade seasons seeing his name heavily intertwined within the rumor mill. Year in and year out, however, the 30-year-old has remained in tow, as the Kings’ return demands have proven to be rather challenging for even interested clubs to consider adhering to.

Now heading into unrestricted free agency, there’s a real possibility that Barnes could finally be heading outbound, albeit under his own accord, and, in such an event, Sacramento’s front office may want to be prepared with a replacement option.

Enter: Leonard Miller.

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, the Canada native opted to forgo the collegiate game and announced in September of 2022 that he would play for the NBA G League Ignite.

Through 24 games played Leonard Miller posted impressive averages of 18.0 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 55.4% from the field. While his long-range shooting clip of 32.7% won’t blow any scouts away, his sound shooting form coupled with a respectable 79.2% free throw percentage indicates that, with time and practice, his 3-point game could improve in the pros.

A tweener-forward with a natural two-way skill set, a prospect like Miller could prove to be a high-upside swing well worth taking for Sacramento, especially if they feel a Harrison Barnes departure is inevitable.

Potential Kings draft option No. 2: Dereck Lively II, Duke

The Sacramento Kings were one of the most well-rounded clubs in the entire association throughout the 2022-23 campaign, and this sentiment is only strengthened by their eighth-ranked net rating.

However, two areas where they severely struggled both during the regular season and into their first-round series against the Warriors were in the rebounding, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, and rim-protecting departments. Here, they placed 20 and 23, respectively, while registering the second-least blocks per game.

With this in mind, bolstering their depth down low could be a high priority for the team’s decision-makers during the 2023 NBA Draft, and Dereck Lively II could be an ideal option worth considering.

A 2023 ACC All-Freshman selection, the 7-foot-1 center boasted impressive averages of 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game while sporting an offensive rebounding rate of 12.4%, the fourth-best mark in the ACC during his one-and-done season.

On top of this, Lively is an athletic youngster who has shown a knack for getting out on the break and positioning himself for quick scoring opportunities, which, considering the Kings ranked seventh in fastbreak points, could only strengthen his fit within the club’s system and place himself higher on their watch list heading into the draft.

Potential Kings draft option No. 1: Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Sometimes, the best strategy is argued to be “take the best talent available,” and, when draft night grows later, this is where said mentality becomes more prevalent. While this incoming class has several possible gems late in the pecking order, Brice Sensabaugh may be the most sensible target for the Kings at this point in time.

The modern-day NBA is an offensively driven league, and the Ohio State stud has the potential to absolutely shine once making it to the next level because of this.

Finishing eighth in the Big 10 in points per game, Brice Sensabaugh rounded out his freshman season with the Buckeyes posting impressive per-game averages of 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and 40.5% from deep.

Already drawing comparisons to T.J. Warren, having such a talent slotted between Sacramento’s star one-two punch of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis could be a great way for Monte McNair to continue rounding out the team’s talent pool.