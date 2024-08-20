The Los Angeles Kings lost to the Edmonton Oilers for the third consecutive year in the playoffs in 2024. Los Angeles hoped they finally made a step forward after massive moves last summer. However, the Kings still fell to their Pacific Division rival. And, if anything, one could argue they've taken steps back.

The Kings first lost to Edmonton in 2022, but that series ended in seven games. The following year saw Los Angeles go home at the hands of the Oilers in six games. Remarkably, it only took Connor McDavid and company five games to dispatch Los Angeles in 2024.

No matter what, Los Angeles is moving further away from its goal. Meanwhile, the Oilers made the Stanley Cup Final this year. In fact, they came within two goals of bringing Lord Stanley's Cup back north of the border for the first time in over three decades.

Los Angeles is not building to simply beat the Oilers. They want to go on a deep playoff run of their own. In saying this, it's worth at least comparing where they are to the team they haven't been able to beat.

The Kings need players to step up in 2024-25 if they want to achieve their goals. More specifically, they will need some of their veteran players to contribute meaningfully in the year ahead. Here are two Kings veterans who could make a difference on the ice this upcoming season.

Trevor Moore could continue emergence

In 2019-20, the Kings made a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Los Angeles sent goalie Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford to Toronto. Toronto, in return, sent forward Trevor Moore to the Kings alongside two third-round draft picks.

So far, that trade has worked wonders for Los Angeles. Neither Campbell nor Clifford play in Toronto anymore. And Moore just completed the best season of his career to this point. In fact, Moore led all Los Angeles skaters in goals this past year with 31. He is currently in the midst of a huge five-year contract that was signed back in 2022.

Moore finished fifth in Goals For Per 60 Minutes (3.53) among Los Angeles forwards in 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey. However, he underperformed his Expected Goals For Per 60 (3.75). Additionally, he led all Kings forwards in Offensive Goals Above Replacement (10.8) while tying Quinton Byfield for the team lead in WAR.

Trevor Moore certainly fits the bill of a regression candidate given his major spike in offense. However, his analytics show that he played around where he was expected to. It's certainly possible that the 29-year-old forward continues to be a force for the Kings in the season ahead.

Phillip Danault is still a solid player

Philip Danault emerged as one of the better defensive forwards in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens. He even received a first-place vote for the Selke Trophy in 2021. After making the Stanley Cup Final with the Habs in 2021, he entered NHL Free Agency. He proceeded to sign a massive contract with the Kings that summer.

Unfortunately, the defense hasn't been quite the same since he arrived in the City of Angels. But he has gradually improved every season he's spent with the Kings. And he is coming off his best season with the team in 2023-24.

Danault scored 17 goals and 47 points in 78 games. He ranked within the top 10 among Kings players for Offensive Goals Above Replacement (6.4) and overall Goals Above Replacement (9.3), according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he recorded the second-highest WAR (1.5) of his career.

Danault may not be exactly the type of player he was when he joined the Kings. However, he clearly still provides a lot of value to the team. And he certainly could aid in their push for a deep playoff run in 2025.