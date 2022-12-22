By Ben Cooper · 3 min read

The Sacramento Kings have started off the season well, as they sit in 6th place in the Western Conference at 16-13. Sacramento had a productive offseason, bringing in Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray.

They have put these pieces around their star duo with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox is having a great campaign, averaging 23.2 points per game, along with five rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is shooting a career-high 49.7 percent from the field and a respectable 35 percent from three. Sabonis’ numbers have also been good, as he is averaging 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Sabonis is shooting very efficiently at 62.7 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from behind the arc.

Sacramento is playing well and is in position to end their 16-season playoff drought. At the deadline, the Kings could add someone to make their roster even better for a playoff push. With that said, here are the Kings’ way-too-early predictions for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Kings Acquire A Forward

Sacramento has a solid roster but could use another forward. In the starting lineup, the Kings have Harrison Barnes and their rookie Murray at forward. However, they could use more depth if they’re going to make it to the postseason.

There are plenty of options on the market, but which players make sense for the Kings? The biggest name that would be a good fit for them is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma is in the midst of a breakout campaign, where he’s averaging 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from downtown. The 27-year-old is an all-around player that has become a scoring threat.

If Sacramento is able to acquire him, he would be a high-quality third option behind Fox and Sabonis.

They could also go a cheaper route and acquire Jae Crowder or Robert Covington. Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to seek a trade, and he has received interest from numerous teams. The 32-year-old veteran averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game last season, shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three. It’s unknown what Phoenix wants in return for Crowder, but he could be a nice addition to Sacramento.

A name that has gone under the radar is Robert Covington. Covington has received inconsistent minutes with the Los Angeles Clippers, and a trade could go down. He’s a 3&D forward, and while he’s struggled this season, he is still an impactful player.

Whether the Kings go for a premium forward on the market like Kuzma or go with a cheaper option, it would help them immensely.

Trade away Richaun Holmes

Backup center Richaun Holmes has seen his minutes decrease, and with his contract, he will likely be on the move. Holmes has fallen out of the rotation, and his $11 million salary that he makes this season would help Sacramento match money in a potential trade.

He is averaging 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in the 16 games he’s appeared in. Parting with Richaun Holmes would allow the Kings to make a move while also getting off his contract as he is signed through the 2023-24 with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The Kings have an interesting trade deadline in front of them. Although they aren’t a big market team, they could pull off a trade to increase the likelihood of making it to the playoffs.