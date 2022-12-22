By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Domantas Sabonis has been dominant for the the Sacramento Kings in recent weeks, and his incredible play has allowed him to make history not seen in 52 years.

While several players today like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic (to name a few) could easily record triple-doubles and put up crazy numbers, what Sabonis has done in their recent games is even more insane.

On Wednesday in their 14-120 win against the Los Angeles Lakers, he finished with a monster triple-double of 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 dimes. With that, he became the first player since Wes Unseld in 1970 to record 75 rebounds and 30 assists in a four-game span.

Prior to his big game facing LeBron and co., Sabonis had 21/20/7 against the Toronto Raptors, 23/13/7 against the Detroit Pistons, and 28/23/7 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Even better for the Kings, the team has gone 3-1 in that span, which speaks volumes of how impactful Domantas Sabonis has been. He’s not simply putting up empty stats for a mediocre team, but he’s actually helping the Sacramento franchise to win games.

The Kings are now 17-13 on the season following their latest victory, good for sixth in the Western Conference and ahead of teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento will need Sabonis to keep up his incredible production for them to put an end to their 16-year playoff drought. Sure enough, though, there is a reason to be optimistic about that given how great their play has been in the first quarter of 2022-23.