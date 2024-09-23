Kinich is a 5-star Dendro character who first appeared in Genshin Impact during version 5.0. Flanked by K'uhul Ajaw, Kinich is as mobile as he is deadly. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be talking about Kinich, his Talent priority, weapon, and artifact build, as well as his ideal team compositions.

Genshin Impact Guide – Kinich Weapon and Artifact Build

Kinich will be available during the second phase of Version 5.0. He will be available alongside the Raiden Shogun

Kinich Talent Priority

When leveling Kinich's Talents, level his Elemental Skill first as that is his main source of damage. Leveling it increases the daamge that Loop Shot and Scalespiker Cannon deals. Follow this up with his Elemental Burst, which increases its damage and the damage that Dragon breath deals.

Round up Kinich's Talents with his Normal Attack, which he will use sparingly.

Kinich Weapon Guide

Fang of the Mountain King

Fang of the Mountain King is Kinich's best weapon, as it provides him with CRIT Rate, as well as increased Elemental Skill and Burst DMG as long as he stacks Canopy's Favor. Players will, however, need to run Kinich in a Burn or Burgeon team to fully maximize this weapon.

Beacon of the Reed Sea

This is an alternative 5-star Claymore for Kinich, as the weapon gives him CRIT Rate, as well as additional ATK whenever his Elemental Skill hits opponents or when Kinich gets hit. It also gives Kinich additional HP as long as the team does not have a shielder.

This weapon allows Kinich to fit into other team compositions, as it does not have effects tied to specific Elemental Reactions like Fang of the Mountain King does.

Earth Shaker

This is a good 4-star alternative for Kinich,, as it increases his Elemental Skill DMG as long as a party member triggers a Pyro-related Elemental Reaction. This does mean that, much like Fang of the Mountain King, Kinich will need to be in a Burn or Burgeon team to utilize its effect.

Players will, however need to unlock this weapon's recipe to craft it for themselves.

Mailed Flower

This Claymore is another good 4-star weapon for Kinich, as it increases his ATK and Elemental Mastery whenever he uses his Elemental Skill or triggers an Elemental Reaction.

There are however two downsides to this weapon. The first is that as its substat is Elemental Mastery players will need get decent Artifacts that provide ATK% to make up for the weapon's lack of stats. The second is that, as this is an event Claymore, players who were not able to get it will no longer be able to get a copy of the weapon.

Kinich Artifact Guide

4-piece Obsidian Codex

This is perhaps the best Artifact set for Kinich, and for most Natlan characters for that matter. Since players will be using him primarily while in his Nightsoul Blessing state, he will enjoy the Artifact set's increased DMG effect, as well as the CRIT Rate increase from the 4-piece effect.

4-piece Unfinished Reverie

This is a good alternative Artifact set for Kinich, as it gives him additional ATK%, as well as increased DMG dealt as long as there is a Burning enemy on the field. Should players decide to equip this Artifact set on Kinich, however, they are required to put him in Burn team to maximize its effects.

2-piece Deepwood Memories & 2-piece Golden Troupe

This is another alternative Artifact build for Kinich, focused on increasing his raw damage output by giving him additional Dendro DMG and Elemental Skill DMG. While this is a good alternative build, it still falls behind of the previous two options, and should be seen as more of a final option instead.

Artifact Main Stats

As for Artifact Main Stats, get ATK% or Elemental mastery for the Sands, Dendro DMG Bonus for the Goblet, and CRIT Rate or DMG for the Crown, depending on what Claymore you are using. For substats, focus on CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG (based on what you need) ATK%, and Elemental mastery.

Kinich Team Guide

Kinich is perfect for Burn or Burgeon teams, especially with his signature weapon Fang of the Mountain King. Alternatively, players can also put him in other Dendro related teams, as he has good on-field Dendro application.

Burn Team: Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, Bennett

This team is perhaps the best Burn Team for Kinich thanks to how the characters complement each other. Emilie's Skill helps apply Dendro on enemies, while her kit increases the DMG she deals on burning enemies.

Xiangling is a great off-field Pyro character thanks to her Elemental Skill and Burst, while Bennett can keep the team alive while also providing an ATK buff to Kinich.

For a more free-to-play friendly options, players can instead bring Yaoyao instead of Emilie. It's important to remember that if players plan to use this team they must equip Kinich with either the Fang of the Mountain King or Earth Shaker.

Burgeon Team: Kinich, Nahida, Xiangling, Yelan

This is another good team for Kinich, using Burgeon instead of Burn as its main source of daamge. Nahida will provide strong Dendro buffs to the party, while Yelan is incharge of creating Dendro Cores alongside Kinich. Xiangling will then detonate said Cores with her Elemental Skill and Burst to deal Burgeon damage.

For a free-to-play version, players can bring Yaoyao or Dendro Traveller instead of Nahida, and Xingqiu instead of Yelan. As before, make sure to equip Kinich with Fang of the Mountain King or Earth Shaker.

Quickbloom Team : Kinich, Nahida, Yelan, Shinobu

This team focuses more on non-Pyro Elemental Reactions, which is good if the player does not own Fang of the Mountain King or Earth Shaker. Quickbloom teams rely on both Quicken and Hyperbloom, and Kinich will serve as the team's on-field Dendro DPS.

Nahida will provide the buffs and additional Dendro DMG, Yelan will help create Bloom Cores, and Shinobu will detonate said Cores to activate Hyperbloom. Whenever there are no Bloom Cores around, the team's damage will come from Quicken reactions.

Alternatively, players can turn this into a pure Quicken team by replacing Yelan with either Yae Miko or the Raiden Shogun, removing Bloom Cores from the equation.

For a free-to-play version, replace Nahida with Yaoyao or Dendro Traveller, Yelan with Xingqiu, and Yae Miko or Raiden Shogun with Fiscl.

That's all for our guide on Kinich's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Kinich will be available with the arrival of the second half of Genshin Impact Version 5.0. Once this rate-up ends, players will have to wait until another rate-up to get him.

