3 bold predictions for Kirk Cousins in the 2022 NFL season

Kirk Cousins has quietly had an incredibly productive NFL career thus far. The former 4th round pick has developed into a solid quarterback and found a home within the high-powered Minnesota Vikings offense. The three-time Pro Bowl QB has spent the last four seasons with the Vikings where they have gone 33-31-1.

While the critique of him being nothing more than average is consistently thrown at Cousins, the fact is this is better than a number of quarterbacks around the league. Minnesota has built up a complete team around Cousins and there are fair reasons for optimism for the 34-year-old. Here are three Kirk Cousins predictions for the 2022 NFL season with the countdown to kickoff almost here.

3. Kirk Cousins throws double-digit interceptions

While he at times is criticized for his willingness to let it fly, Kirk Cousins’ gunslinging mentality is one of the better qualities in his game. Cousins has a strong arm and makes some impressive throws as a result. However, this also results in turnovers occurring at a somewhat high rate.

Through the ten seasons Kirk Cousins has been in the NFL, he has thrown double-digit interceptions five times. His career-high is 13 interceptions which he has recorded in 2017 and 2020. Last season, Cousins had just seven interceptions and recorded a career-low 1.2% interception rate.

This is a terrific sign of progress for the QB, but one that may not be so easy to repeat. Expect somewhat of a regression from Kirk Cousins this season and for him to turn the ball over slightly more. While it should not be expected to slip to a concerning amount, the pass-heavy offense the Vikings run opens the door for the QB to throw ten or more interceptions fairly easily.

The margin for error is somewhat small when looking at the number of interceptions the defense has an opportunity for. The progress in his decision-making is notable but a few bad deflections or misreads can change the number of turnovers greatly.

2. Cousins leads Vikings to win the NFC North

The Minnesota Viking last won the NFC North in 2019. However, the cards may be aligning for them to cruise to the top once again this season. The Chicago Bears appear more likely to be competing for a top pick than a postseason spot. The Detroit Lions are taking strides in the right direction but are coming off a 3-13-1 record in 2021.

You can never count out the Packers, especially considering Aaron Rodgers’ recent recommitment to the organization. However, the loss of Davante Adams is more notable than it has been acknowledged and the Vikings also added two notable members of the Packers’ defense in the offseason in Za’darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan.

The Packers are considered the favorites for the division with the Vikings right behind them. The two teams are set to match up in Week 1 which could have some larger implications on the standings as the season progresses. With matchups against the Jets and Giants as well as the two winnable matchups against the Bears and Lions, the Vikings have a chance to claim the divisional title once again.

The Vikings have their core returning and made some intriguing additions this off-season. Look for them to win the NFC North and for Kirk Cousins to be prepared to lead the team to success.

1. Kirk Cousins ends the season top-3 in the NFL in Passing Yards

There are few wide receiver duos around the NFL as talented as Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Jefferson impressed greatly as a rookie by recording 1400 receiving yards and then increased this total last year by tallying 1616 yards through the air. The separation ability and route running of Jefferson and Thielen will continue to make life easy for Cousins.

In addition, the Vikings have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Dalvin Cook as well as a young and intriguing tight end, Irv Smith Jr. Minnesota has a number of talented weapons that provide Kirk Cousins with all the tools he needs to produce at a high level.

While Cousins has never seen his name atop this passing leader list, he has consistently found himself in the conversation. In 2016, he ended third in the NFL with 4,917 yards passing. Excluding 2019, Cousins has finished in the top 10 for passing yards every year since 2015.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are expected to have a more difficult time this season following the loss of their number one receiver. This is not the case with Cousins as the Vikings have continued to build up the roster around the veteran QB. Look for the pieces to come together properly and for Kirk Cousins to finish in the top 3 in passing yards this season.