The No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns will host the No. 5 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in arguably the biggest regular season matchup of the college football season. While the game features massive stakes when it comes to the SEC race and the top 25 rankings, it also just so happens to feature two future potential first-round draft picks at quarterback in Longhorns junior Quinn Ewers and the Bulldogs senior Carson Beck.

Ewers and Beck are a couple of the top quarterbacks currently in college football leading the top college football powerhouses. Most 2025 NFL mock drafts project both Ewers and Beck to be selected in the first round, with CBS Sports' Josh Edwards actually projecting the Bulldogs quarterback to be selected No. 11 overall and the Longhorns passer going just a spot later at No. 12.

While some may consider Beck to be more likely to go earlier than Ewers, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has a different take on the matter. While speaking in Austin, Texas just a day prior to calling the Longhorns-Bulldogs matchup, Herbstreit says he would give the “nod” to Ewers when it comes to being selected in the draft before Beck.

“I would probably give the nod to Quinn,” Herbstreit told ClutchPoints while speaking at a media event at Raising Cane's. “I just think that he's played enough football and he's been in (Steve) Sarkisian's system that is a little more turnkey to the NFL.”

Kirk Herbstreit says Steve Sarkisian's system gives Quinn Ewers an edge

Herbstreit does mention that whatever transpires during Saturday's game could easily tilt things in the other direction. In other words, that's how close he views both star quarterbacks. However, he mentions that the difference in his eyes is Ewers having the experience of playing in head coach Steve Sarkisian's system. Sarkisian is a widely revered offensive mind, having served as an offensive coordinator at USC, Alabama and the Atlanta Falcons.

“How he (Ewers) plays the rest of this year, how he plays in this game, how they both play in this game, we could be talking Sunday and that's how close it is,” Herbstreit continues. “Carson Beck's a ridiculous talent. His skill set and the way he can throw the ball so effortlessly. He's a really talented guy, so I think they're both going to have great careers at the next stop. But I think if you're saying this right now as we sit here, I think that Sark's system — having command of that — they can really benefit him as he goes down the road in his career.”

Both quarterbacks are highly accomplished, with Beck holding a better overall win percentage (90%, 18-2 record to Ewers' 76.9% win percentage, 20-6 overall record) than his SEC rival. However, Ewers has more experience and is a better threat when it comes to running the football, with Beck more of a classic pocket passer.

As Herbstreit mentions, this upcoming game between the Longhorns and the Bulldogs may end up tilting the favor in the direction of one of the two quarterbacks. Or it may simply come down to fit and which NFL teams are selecting early in the draft. Some may favor Ewers' experience in an NFL system under Sarkisian, while some may desire Beck due to his ability to deliver passes as your prototypical in-the-pocket passer.

One thing is for certain — both Ewers and Beck will be among the top quarterbacks selected when they enter the draft.