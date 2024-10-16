ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's still shocking to look at the SEC standings and see Texas at the top. The former Big 12 school is passing the test with flying colors in their first season in the division. Another positive of the realignment is matchups that we don't normally see, and these two teams will play for just the second time since the 2018 season. Texas won that Sugar Bowl matchup 28-21 on the back of Sam Ehlinger. Georgia doesn't have room for error in this matchup, as their loss to Alabama has made the rest of their games seemingly must-win. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia-Texas prediction and pick.

Georgia's season-opening win over Clemson set them up for plenty of success. They allowed just six points over their first two games and looked like a National Championship contender. They escaped with a one-point victory over Kentucky in their next game and then lost to Alabama, hurting their resume and putting them in danger of missing the College Football Playoff. One loss to Alabama will keep them in the 12-team field, but a second loss to Texas could be the thing that knocks them out.

Texas passed every test against them this season, with their only blemish being a failed cover against Mississippi State. Texas defeated Michigan by 19 points in their second game, then elevated their ceiling even more with a 31-point blowout in the Red River Rivalry last week. The Longhorns are the betting favorite to win the National Championship this season, and it could be the best odds you'll find this year if they defeat the third-best odds in the Bulldogs.

Here are the Georgia-Texas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Texas Odds

Georgia: +4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +168

Texas: -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 56.5 (-105)

Under: 56.5 (-115)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is undefeated and they look like the most dominant team in the nation. Their schedule doesn't look too easy on paper, but it's important to consider some of their biggest wins. Oklahoma is in a down year as they try to adjust to the SEC, and Michigan hasn't been able to find the same success as they did last season with Jim Harbaugh. Georgia will be Texas' toughest test this season and could surprise them in this matchup.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

It isn't just that the Longhorns have been winning games in their undefeated season, but they've been destroying their opponents. The Longhorns haven't won either of their six games by fewer than 19 points, and have won four by more than 30. It hasn't been an easy schedule for the Longhorns this season either, as they've won a road game against the defending National Champions and the Red River Rivalry. If Texas can get past Georgia, there's no reason why they won't finish their first SEC season with an undefeated record.

Final Georgia-Texas Prediction & Pick

Georgia's only blemish may be their loss to Alabama, but they also haven't been winning their other games convincingly. Georgia covered the spread in the season's first game against Clemson but failed to cover the spread in the next five. It's been the opposite for Texas, as the oddsmakers can't find a number high enough to make the spread that they won't cover it. We could be walking into a massive trap by taking the Longhorns at this number, but if the history of this season repeats, Texas could run away with this game.

Final Georgia-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas -4.5 (-118)