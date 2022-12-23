By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It has been more than a difficult season for the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals are struggling badly with a 4-10 record, and are tied with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West cellar.

“No. I haven’t seen that an no.” Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on ESPN report that he would consider resigning. pic.twitter.com/At2YZCYmLz — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 23, 2022

Things are so bad that an ESPN report labeled Kingsbury as “miserable,” and that he was considering walking away from his position as head coach.

Kingsbury informed media members that he was not familiar with the report, and that he was not planning on leaving any time soon. “No, I haven’t seen that,” he said. “But no.”

The Cardinals have been hit with a slew of injuries, including a season-ending torn ACL suffered by Kyler Murray.

Arizona has lost 4 games in a row and the Cardinals have not won a game since beating the Rams 27-17 in Week 10. In addition to struggling on offense without Murray in the lineup, their defense has been yielding too many points and yards to opponents.

Kliff Kingsbury will try and turn his team around when the Cardinals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day. That will be a difficult task, as backup quarterback Colt McCoy is also out as a result of a concussion.

Trace McSorley will be under center, and he has seen limited action this season. McSorley has played in 4 games, and he has completed 15 of 29 passes for 166 yards. McSorley has not thrown a TD pass, but he has tossed 3 interceptions.

The Cardinals are likely to depend on James Conner and the running game. Conner has carried the ball 152 times for 624 yards and 6 touchdowns.