The Arizona Cardinals have quite the quarterback conundrum on their hands. With Kyler Murray out for the season and Colt McCoy dealing with a concussion, Arizona announced its plans to start Trace McSorley in Week 16 vs. the Buccaneers, via Ari Meirov. Kliff Kingsbury revealed the head injury McCoy sustained in Week 15 will keep him sidelined against the Bucs, meaning McSorley is in line for his first start of the season.

Via Meirov on Twitter:

“Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said Colt McCoy (concussion) is out this week. Trace McSorley is set to start on Sunday Night Football against the Buccaneers.”

McSorley came on in relief of McCoy during the Cardinals’ Week 15 loss against the Denver Broncos. The 27-year-old featured on 46 percent of the Cardinals’ offensive snaps. McSorley completed 7 of 15 pass attempts for 94 yards and two interceptions. He did not throw a single touchdown and was sacked twice after replacing McCoy.

It was the third time this season McSorley took a snap for the Cardinals’ offense. He featured in Week 11 vs. the 49ers, throwing 10 pass attempts and getting picked off once, and also threw four passes in Week 1 against the Chiefs.

It’s unclear when McCoy will be ready to return to action, so while he’s on the mend with a concussion, the Cardinals are preparing to roll with McSorley. Needless to say, Kyler Murray is sorely missed in Arizona right about now, and the third-string QB will surely have his hands full up against a tough Buccaneers defense in Week 16.

Fans in Arizona will be hoping for a Christmas miracle in the form of a Trace McSorley-led upset over Tom Brady and the Bucs come Sunday.