The New York Knicks just had their best season since 2012. They won 50 games and secured the Eastern Conference’s second seed. Their best player, Jalen Brunson, will probably qualify for an All-NBA team, and a number of their role players far exceeded expectations this season, too. But New York is facing some criticism for winning their final game on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, as a loss would have secured third-seed (and guaranteed a presumably easier matchup with the Indiana Pacers). But such is life. So, which of their two possible opponents — the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers — is the better matchup?
Objectively, neither the 76ers nor the Heat provides an ideal matchup. Philadelphia has not yet lived up to expectations in the Embiid era, but they are supremely talented. Conversely, Miami and New York are already well-acquired, with the Heat having eliminated New York in the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Still, one must offer a better matchup.
The case against the Philadelphia 76ers
In 2023-24, Philadelphia’s record was far worse than it should have been. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid missed considerable time with a knee ailment. But they went 31-8 with Embiid in the lineup, and the seven-foot-two-inch center averaged an incredible 34.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game through 39 games this year. So, the 76ers are not your average seventh-seed and should be approached accordingly.
The case against the Miami Heat
The Heat also had a number of injuries, albeit none as severe as Philadelphia’s aforementioned injury. But Miami is differently scary. They live by the “next man up” mentality, leaning heavily on lesser-known players. Guys like Gabe Vincent and Max Strauss (again) legitimized the Heat Culture when they signed for big money elsewhere last offseason. Robinson and Caleb Martin also made names for themselves in Miami, where they remain. And Miami has seemingly struck gold again with rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.
But the fear of Miami lies squarely with a few other players. Jimmy Butler always seems to turn up in the playoffs. Bam Adebayo is a menace on both ends of the floor (and he’s injured his share of Knicks over the past few seasons, too). Terry Rozier has been great since joining Miami in late January. And Tyler Herro returned from an injury on April 5 and averaged 21 points per game across the team’s final six games.
Unfortunately, Rozier was recently ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup with Philadelphia, removing a major contributor for Miami from the equation.
And the winner is…
But despite the Knicks’ history with Miami and the Heat’s recent success against the Knicks, New York should really hope to avoid Philadelphia. While Miami’s culture and approach are daunting (and admirable), the idea of dealing with Embiid should strike fear in the hearts of Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and co.
Further, there’s limited tape on the post-trade deadline 76ers, which includes sharpshooter Buddy Hield and Kyle Lowry. But one thing’s for sure, Philadelphia looks terrifying as currently constructed. Since Embiid returned, the 76ers are 8-0 with wins against the Heat, Orlando Magic, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Oh, and they are +101 in those games.
While Miami and Philadelphia both pose threats to New York’s post-season success, the Knicks are on a roll themselves. They won five games in a row to close the season. And they are 20-3 in games in which OG Anunoby plays — and Anunoby was healthy enough to log 25 or more minutes in each of the last six games.
Ultimately, the Knicks should enjoy the Heat-76ers matchup on Wednesday. And while a Miami victory could be minority advantageous, New York should rest assured that they are prepared for whomever they face. Especially since it’s too late to grab the third seed now.