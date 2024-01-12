Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony loves what he's seen so far from OG Anunoby in his new uniform.

The New York Knicks have gotten off to a strong start to the OG Anunoby era. The Knicks traded Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors recently in exchange for Anunoby, and in the days since, New York has yet to lose a game, including winning their last four contests all by at least 16 points with the talented small forward in the starting lineup and logging heavy minutes.

One person who is impressed by what he's seen from the new-look Knicks is none other than franchise legend Carmelo Anthony, who recently took to his own 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, to express his excitement.

“When we [were] talking about him weeks ago and talking about the Knicks, it was just more like he was trying to do too much to please and to make s*** work,” said Anthony. “And [he was] just looking out of place. He was looking one step behind, you know what I mean? He wasn't looking sharp in a sense. So I think time, and I said it would take some time for him to get back into the flow of things, get the kinks out, get a shot, right? Get in that mental shape where he's ready to go. But this is usually the time when all of that starts happening…I don’t think RJ [Barrett] leaving has something to do with it, maybe, but I don't think it had anything to do with it, because.. OG [Anunoby] could do the same thing RJ [is] doing. He just don't demand it the way that RJ demanded to be a part of the offense.”

The Knicks next take the floor against the Dallas Mavericks.