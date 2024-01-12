The Knicks could look to upgrade their frontcourt at the NBA Trade Deadline.

The New York Knicks have already made a major shakeup before the NBA Trade Deadline. With the addition of OG Anunoby, the Knicks have fortified their perimeter defense and it's paid off as they been on a hot streak since the trade. That might not be all the Knicks have up their sleeve as the NBA Trade Deadline draws near. With the injury to Mitchell Robinson, the team could look to bring in frontcourt help. A potential target for the the Knicks could be Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford as per Matt Moore of Action Network.

In his latest on NBA trade intel, Moore reports that, “As the Knicks continue to look for a fill-in for Mitchell Robinson during his maybe-season-long-maybe-not injury absence, Daniel Gafford has emerged as a potential target.”

The Knicks currently have Isaiah Hartenstein as the starting center with Jericho Sims as the backup barring any other trade. Daniel Gafford would certainly give the Knicks a potential starting center to help fortify the frontcourt ahead of the second half of the season. The Knicks are battling for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and are looking to contend sooner rather than later.

Gafford has started in all of the 34 games he's played in this season. He's been averaging a career-high 10.5 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 67.9 percent shooting from the field and 72.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Gafford is certainly a starting caliber center and unless the Wizards are looking to blow things up, he could cost a bit for the Knicks to acquire. It's certainly worth kicking the tires on though as the deadline approaches.