The New York Knicks played their final NBA preseason game of the 2024-25 campaign on Friday against the Washington Wizards. New York had gotten an extensive look at the players that were added before training camp, and they made a move on one standout contributor on Saturday: former Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet.

The Knicks are waiving Shamet from their roster, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Shamet had an admirable preseason, averaging 10.8 points per game. New York will likely maintain their roster at 12 players and bring Shamet back once he recovers from his shoulder injury, Charania added.

ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks provided more insight on Charania's report regarding the Knicks' roster status:

“New York is allowed to have fewer than 14 players on their roster but for no more than 28 total days during the regular season and 14 consecutive days at a time,” Marks wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hopefully, Landry Shamet will undergo a speedy injury recovery and find his way back on New York's roster. The ex-Clippers guard has played for five different NBA teams since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018. His other bylines include the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Washington Wizards.

Shamet is a valuable sharpshooter who can boost the Knicks' floor spacing, should the team bring him back. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel explained why Shamet's presence would be well for New York.

“It would make sense for New York to keep Shamet despite his injury since he has always been a reliable three-point shooter. While he has struggled to find his shot in the preseason, shooting just 30 percent from the perimeter in four games with the Knicks, Shamet has shot 38.4 percent from deep for his career,” Siegel wrote on Oct. 18.

“Last season with the Washington Wizards, Shamet averaged 7.1 points per game while shooting 33.8 percent from three-point range.”