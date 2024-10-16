Coming in with three appearances to his credit thus far, New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet left Tuesday's preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets with a right arm injury.

During the third quarter, Shamet appeared to injure his right arm deflecting the ball on defense, as a Hornets player soared for a driving layup. He went right to the locker room in significant pain, per Ian Begley on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks defeated the Hornets 111-105, with Shamet chipping in for eight points and two rebounds. New York and the Golden State Warriors are the last unbeaten teams in the NBA preseason.

Landry Shamet's 2024 Knicks preseason performance

Averaging 10.7 points per game over four appearances as a member of the Knicks, Shamet is expected to be a huge role player for a team on the rise in the 2024-25 season.

Shamet and the Knicks return to preseason action on October 18. Shamet would get his first attempt at besting his former Washington Wizards team, but the Knicks will likely monitor his ailment in the upcoming days to fully determine his status.