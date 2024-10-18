In efforts to add depth to their bench, especially on the perimeter, the New York Knicks added six-year veteran guard Landry Shamet to their roster in the preseason. Shamet signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract, allowing him to try and fight for one of the Knicks' final roster spots. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, he suffered a shoulder injury in a preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Initially, the severity of Shamet's injury was not known, but it did not look good since he left the game in obvious pain holding his right shoulder. After undergoing further testing, the team revealed that Shamet had dislocated his right shoulder and that he will be re-evaluated at a later date.

This is not the best news for the team nor for Shamet, as he has been looking for a chance to make the Knicks' opening-night roster. While it appears as if his contract with the team is now in jeopardy right before the start of the new season, the language that New York used in Shamet's injury report suggests that they may keep him around.

The fact that the Knicks made it clear to state that Shamet would be re-evaluated at a later date makes it sound like he will be on the active roster ahead of the start of the new season. The Knicks currently have 12 players on their active roster and are $3.5 million below the second apron maximum of $188.9 million, which they are hard-capped at.

It would make sense for New York to keep Shamet despite his injury since he has always been a reliable three-point shooter. While he has struggled to find his shot in the preseason, shooting just 30 percent from the perimeter in four games with the Knicks, Shamet has shot 38.4 percent from deep for his career. Last season with the Washington Wizards, Shamet averaged 7.1 points per game while shooting 33.8 percent from three-point range.

Shamet, who originally signed an Exhibit 9 contract with the Knicks in the preseason, is protected from injury and will receive some compensation from the team should he be waived between now and the start of the regular season. However, it does appear as if Shamet could remain in New York and work his way back from this shoulder injury.

Further updates on Shamet's injury, as well as his contract status with the Knicks, will be given prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.