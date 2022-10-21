Donovan Mitchell’s admission on failed New York trade will hurt Knicks fans

Remember when the New York Knicks were the front-runners to get Donovan Mitchell. There was a time during the NBA offseason when it was a foregone conclusion that Spida would go back home to New York. The reports even went so far to say that they were the only team in the running for Mitchell. It was, by all accounts, a foregone conclusion.

However, the situation ended a lot differently than what Knicks fans wanted. The Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in at the last minute with a trade for Donovan Mitchell. Now, the New York native plays in Ohio, leaving his home town left wondering what went wrong.

Initially, there were conflicting reports as to how close the Knicks were to landing Donovan Mitchell. However, Mitchell himself now confirmed that he himself thought that it was a done deal. The Cavs guard said that during his interview with JJ Redick. Take a listen here.

Well, that will certainly keep Knicks fans up at night for a few days. New York seemed like such an obvious destination for Mitchell for many reasons. The team badly needed a star to emerge as a contender in the Eastern Conference. Who better to represent the Knicks than a kid who grew up in New York and was a fan as a child? It seemed almost perfect.

Unfortunately, that’s not how things went in real life. Now, the Knicks are looking to make a splash even without their hometown hero. Will they recapture the magic that led them to the playoffs two seasons ago?