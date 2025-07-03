Brawl Stars Season 40 brings a new Brawl Pass with all sorts or rewards you can earn. Legends of the Underworld is the theme of Season 40, with new cosmetics, events, and more to celebrate over the next 30+ days. This season, players can earn more power points, coins, and more from the Brawl Pass. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Brawl Stars Season 40 Brawl Pass Rewards

Brawl Stars Season 40 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points Starr Drops, & More

TIERFREE PASSBRAWL PASSBRAWL PASS PLUS
Free Tier500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropPlayer Pin
2100 Credits100 Credits
3Starr Drop100 Bling
41000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
5Starr DropPlayer Pin
6100 Credits100 Credits
7Starr Drop100 Bling
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropPlayer Pin
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling
12100 Credits100 Credits
13Starr DropPlayer Pin
141000 Coins1000 Coins
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropPlayer Pin
1810 Gems10 Gemss10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling.
201000 Coins1000 Coins.
21Starr DropNew Spray.
22100 Credits100 Credits.
23Starr Drop100 Bling.
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points.
25Starr Drop1000 Credits.
26100 Credits100 Credits
27Starr Drop100 Bling
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropPlayer Pin
301000 Coins1000 Coins
31Starr Drop100 Bling
32100 Credits100 Credits
33Starr DropPlayer Pin
341000 Coins1000 Coins
35Starr Drop100 Bling
36100 Credits100 Credits
37Starr DropPlayer Pin
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling
401000 Coins1000 Coins
41Starr DropPlayer Pin
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropPlayer Icon
46100 Credits100 CreditsSkin
47Starr Drop100 Bling
481000 Coins1000 CoinsSerapis Mortis Skin
49100 Credits100 Credits
50Legendary Starr DropHades Mortis SkinLegend Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 40 Rewards for the Free Pass & Brawl Pass. To level up your Pass, you must earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers earned via Starr Drops help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 2,500 Power Points, 8,000 Coins, 1000 Credits, and 24 Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive one of the game's newest Mythic Brawler, Alli.

Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players earn even more rewards. Essentially, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more bling to purchase skins, and more power points to upgrade brawlers. Additionally, you receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive a Hades Mortis Skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, along with a 20% XP boost, two additional Mortis skins, and more. They also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Overall, Season 40 brings the Legends of the Underworld Theme to the game. Recently, Brawl Stars removed their Masteries system in favor of a new Records system along with a Trophy Road Rework. The new trophy road allows players to earn tons of rewards as they try to reach 100,000 trophies. Meanwhile, Records provide a way for you to still earn things by using your favorite brawlers.

Best of luck earning all the different rewards you can in Season 40!

