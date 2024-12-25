When it comes to the NBA as a whole, few players are as unpopular outside of their fanbases as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, especially when it comes to the New York Knicks.

Need proof? Look no further than Edie Falco, the actress famous for playing Carmella in The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie in her namesake show, who nearly charged “The Process” for elbowing Jalen Brunson during the playoffs earlier this year, as she noted on the Roommates Show.

“Joel Embiid, he's mean. He like elbowed you in a game last year and I was going to go after him. I mean that's how bad it was,” Falco said via the NY Post. “And then I think I've seen you guys play since then and you guys are all like cool with each other. I'm like, ‘You don't hold a grudge?'”

Well, as it turns out, Brunson doesn't, as he noted in his response.

“I don't hold grudges, for the most part,” Brunson explained. “Yeah, I hold grudges, who am I to lie? But I've known Joel from before I even got in the league. I've met him a couple times. It's just respect there. I think there's a certain line where there's respect, and you're all competing, and once it's done, it's good. I wouldn't say it's cool; I would say it's good.”

Embiid, take note: if you ever get into it against Brunson and “Don't Stop Believin” starts playing on the arena's PA, you'd better get your behind to the locker room, as Falco may not be as restrained the second time around.

Edie Falco also isn't okay with how the Knicks make trades

Later in her appearance on the podcast, Falco commented on the Knicks' trading activities, which she was not a fan of at first. While she has grown to like the new guys, she wishes the team would somehow get the fans involved, as they enjoyed the chemistry the group shared in 2024-24.

“You would think I would be better at managing trades than I am. I don't know who's in charge of making these decisions, but they gotta talk to the fans. A bunch of us really fell apart this last one. I'm coming around, the new guys are great,” Falco declared.

“You're a Knick fan, but what does it mean to be a Knick fan? Just that they play in the Garden? It's the guys. It's the guys you get attached to. It's the way they play together and the interactions and the inside jokes and whatever you guys all have that reads. You get rid of a couple of those guys, I was like ‘Are you f**king kidding me? You can't do that.' It's not healthy, man. I have kids and a life and stuff, and I absolutely fell apart.”

Should the Knicks get in contact with the fans before they make a trade? No, no offense, Nurse Jackie, but that sounds like the absolute worst idea imaginable for a number of reasons. Still, good on the veteran actor for asking, nonetheless, as any true fan would probably do the same.