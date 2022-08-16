Executive reveals ownership’s stance on selling Knicks, Rangers amid James Dolan rumors

During a recent interview on CNBC’s Closing Bell, Jonathan Boyar, who is president of an equity research group, said that he predicts that James Dolan will sell the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers after the completion of the MSG Sphere — the sprawling 17,500-seat arena that is currently being constructed in Las Vegas behind the partnership of The Madison Square Garden Company and Sands Corporation.

Via Tommy Beer: Speaking with CNBC host Scott Wapner last Thursday, Boyar boldly predicted “it’s likely” that after construction on the MSG Sphere is completed, “James Dolan, who controls the company, will sell the teams,” – referring to both the Knicks and the Rangers. Boyar added that “private equity has gotten involved in a big way.”

Apart from Boyer’s title we mentioned earlier, he is also a principal of Boyar Asset Management, whose clients also happen to own “15% of both MSGN and MSGE as of 2020.” In other words, it appears that Boyer might have an inside track of Dolan’s decision-making.

All that being said, an MSG executive reached out immediately and directly to Beer, stating they “have no plans to sell either of the teams”

Knicks fans only wish for two things: for their team to win an NBA title again and for Dolan to sell the franchise. New York hasn’t been a perennial NBA title contender and has become one of the worst-run pro sports organizations in the US ever since Dolan took over as the team’s owner. But at the moment, it doesn’t seem that anything is going to change on that front.