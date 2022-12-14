By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jalen Brunson has played all 27 games for the New York Knicks so far this season. Right now, however, he is in danger of missing his first contest for his new team after suffering a right foot injury in the Knicks’ 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Is Knicks’ Jalen Brunson playing vs. Bulls

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Brunson has been tagged as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old is currently dealing with a right foot contusion, and while it does not sound like this is a major concern, it seems to be serious enough for Brunson to potentially be forced to sit out on Wednesday night.

Losing Brunson would be a significant blow for the Knicks, who have relied heavily on their star point guard’s playmaking abilities this season. Brunson has been nothing short of impressive since his high-profile offseason move to The Big Apple. In 27 games played, he has produced averages of a career-best 20.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists (also a career-high), and 1.1 steals per game. Brunson has been one of the most important players on the roster so far this season, and New York will have a difficult time filling the void he leaves should he be sidelined.

The Knicks, who are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, will get Thursday off. They return to action on Friday to face off against the Bulls again, which could be when Brunson returns to the lineup if he ends up missing Wednesday’s bout.